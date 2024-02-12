Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lance Cpl. Alexzander Harden; 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week [Image 3 of 5]

    Lance Cpl. Alexzander Harden; 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alexzander Harden, a legal services specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and a native of Cairo, GA, poses for a portrait on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 14, 2024. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor as the Warrior of the Week, who goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the whole Marine concept. Harden integrated Artificial Intelligence into his office’s SharePoint page, allowing for a more efficient flow of legal data. When asked about why he came up with this enterprise solution he said, “I wanted to focus less on the administrative work, so I can focus on more legal cases.” Harden’s impact on the 2nd MLG staff judge advocate office’s information management has allowed for higher quality reporting of legal areas of responsibility, reportable to II MEF and higher and represent a significant leap forward in technology integration in the information space. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 10:23
    Photo ID: 8243119
    VIRIN: 240214-M-HP122-1098
    Resolution: 3567x2378
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Hometown: CAIRO, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Alexzander Harden; 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Warrior of the Week
    WoW
    Headquarters & Service Bn

