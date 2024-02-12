Lance Cpl. Alexzander Harden; 2nd Marine Logistics Group Warrior of the Week

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alexzander Harden, a legal services specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, and a native of Cairo, GA, poses for a portrait on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 14, 2024. Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor as the Warrior of the Week, who goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the whole Marine concept. Harden integrated Artificial Intelligence into his office’s SharePoint page, allowing for a more efficient flow of legal data. When asked about why he came up with this enterprise solution he said, “I wanted to focus less on the administrative work, so I can focus on more legal cases.” Harden’s impact on the 2nd MLG staff judge advocate office’s information management has allowed for higher quality reporting of legal areas of responsibility, reportable to II MEF and higher and represent a significant leap forward in technology integration in the information space. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

