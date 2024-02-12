The Army Materiel Commands Excellent Performance in Commodities initiative focuses on resources and updating policies, procedures, and programs. The intent is to drive change at the point of need to deliver ready combat formations. By design, this initiative deliberately supports the Chief of Staff of the Army’s Logistics Excellence Awards program by synchronizing logistics commodity stakeholders in their ability to evaluate progress in the areas of logistical readiness levels required to be sustained at echelon from the Joint Strategic Area to the tactical edge of the battlefield. This initiative is designed to evolve and enhance logistical culture throughout the Army and produce positive and lasting effects.

