    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The Army Materiel Commands Excellent Performance in Commodities initiative focuses on resources and updating policies, procedures, and programs. The intent is to drive change at the point of need to deliver ready combat formations. By design, this initiative deliberately supports the Chief of Staff of the Army’s Logistics Excellence Awards program by synchronizing logistics commodity stakeholders in their ability to evaluate progress in the areas of logistical readiness levels required to be sustained at echelon from the Joint Strategic Area to the tactical edge of the battlefield. This initiative is designed to evolve and enhance logistical culture throughout the Army and produce positive and lasting effects.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 10:08
    Photo ID: 8243107
    VIRIN: 240213-A-LP637-5639
    Resolution: 1112x1497
    Size: 335.11 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

