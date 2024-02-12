PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Ice Flyers players receive a Military Woring Dog demonstration from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF) service members during the team's familiarization tour of the installation Feb. 14. The Ice Flyers, a minor league hockey team, will host NAS Pensacola Night Feb. 17 as part of the team's Military Appreciation games series.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 08:46
|Photo ID:
|8243072
|VIRIN:
|240214-N-PJ019-2502
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pensacola Ice Flyers Visit NAS Pensacola [Image 3 of 3], by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT