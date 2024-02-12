Pensacola Ice Flyers Visit NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Ice Flyers players receive a Military Woring Dog demonstration from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces (NSF) service members during the team's familiarization tour of the installation Feb. 14. The Ice Flyers, a minor league hockey team, will host NAS Pensacola Night Feb. 17 as part of the team's Military Appreciation games series.

