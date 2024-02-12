Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pensacola Ice Flyers Visit NAS Pensacola [Image 1 of 3]

    Pensacola Ice Flyers Visit NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty speaks with Pensacola Ice Flyers players during the team's familiarization tour of NAS Pensacola Feb. 14. The Ice Flyers, a minor league hockey team, will host NAS Pensacola Night Feb. 17 as part of the team's Military Appreciation games series.

    #CNRSE #NASP #IceFlyers #pensacolaiceflyers

