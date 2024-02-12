240202-N-ED646-1017

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 2, 2024) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Cedric Lee, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), silences a bell after making an announcement over the ship's announcement system in the pilot house, Feb. 2. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Departs Navigates Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 2, 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Moises Sandoval