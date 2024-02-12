USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hold Ash Wednesday chapel service

240214-N-SO660-1084 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 14, 2024) Lt. Jacob Meyer, center, a chaplain, leads a prayer during a Catholic Ash Wednesday service in the chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

