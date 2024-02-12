Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hold Ash Wednesday chapel service [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hold Ash Wednesday chapel service

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240214-N-SO660-1078 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 14, 2024) Lt. Jacob Meyer, center, a chaplain, reads from the Bible during a Catholic Ash Wednesday service in the chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 14. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors hold Ash Wednesday chapel service [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

