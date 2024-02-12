Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Pioneers: General Charles Q. Brown Jr.

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A 51st Fighter Wing photo illustration depicting U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.’s accomplishments in recognition of Black History Month, created at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 16, 2024. Diversity is a critical component in the success of the 51st FW. The unique strengths and perspectives contributed by Airmen are indispensable for upholding the "Fight Tonight" mission. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 04:05
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    This work, Black History Month Pioneers: General Charles Q. Brown Jr., by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Black History Month
    Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff
    51st Fighter Wing
    General Charles Q. Brown Jr.

