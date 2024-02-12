Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz graduates Corporal's Course 1-24

U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Airmen recite the Non-Commissioned Officer creed during a corporal's course graduation ceremony held by Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Guam, Feb. 9, 2024. Corporal's Course is designed to provide general military knowledge to Marines as well as instill confidence and strength to lead other Marines as a Non-Commissioned Officer. The Corporal's Course held by Camp Blaz was available to all service members on Guam, providing interservice professional military education. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024