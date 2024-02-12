Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz graduates Corporal's Course 1-24 [Image 1 of 2]

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz graduates Corporal's Course 1-24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ernest Govea, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, gives his opening remarks to a group of corporal's course graduates during their graduation ceremony held by MCB Camp Blaz in Guam, Feb. 9, 2024. Corporal's Course is designed to provide general military knowledge to Marines as well as instill confidence and strength to lead other Marines as a Non-Commissioned Officer. The Corporal's Course held by MCB Camp Blaz was available to all service members on Guam, providing interservice professional military education. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 00:33
    Photo ID: 8242878
    VIRIN: 240209-M-YQ372-1160
    Resolution: 7056x4706
    Size: 13.87 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz graduates Corporal's Course 1-24 [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz graduates Corporal's Course 1-24
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz graduates Corporal's Course 1-24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    NCO
    Corporal
    Graduation
    Non-commissioned officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT