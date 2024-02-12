Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz S-1 Hike [Image 5 of 5]

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz S-1 Hike

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz administration section hold a Professional Military Education hike on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2024. The Marines stepped off on a section level hike to increase unit cohesion as well as educate the Marines on the readiness of our force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 00:34
    Photo ID: 8242877
    VIRIN: 240216-M-YQ372-1255
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.92 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz S-1 Hike [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field
    Hike
    Ruck
    Readiness
    Training

