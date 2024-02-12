U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz administration section hold a Professional Military Education hike on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2024. The Marines stepped off on a section level hike to increase unit cohesion as well as educate the Marines on the readiness of our force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)
This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz S-1 Hike [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
