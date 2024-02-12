Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz S-1 Hike [Image 2 of 5]

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz S-1 Hike

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz administration section hike on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2024. The Marines stepped off on a section level hike to increase unit cohesion as well as educate the Marines on the readiness of our force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 00:41
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    TAGS

    Field
    Hike
    Ruck
    Readiness
    Training

