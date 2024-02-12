U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz administration section conduct a hike on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 16, 2024. The Marines stepped off on a section level hike to increase unit cohesion as well as educate the Marines on the readiness of our force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Little)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 00:42 Photo ID: 8242873 VIRIN: 240216-M-YQ372-1088 Resolution: 6354x4238 Size: 10.27 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz S-1 Hike [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.