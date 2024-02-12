Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE gives progress update on temporary school to a reporter from Se Habla Media [Image 2 of 2]

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives a progress update on the temporary school to Cesar Canizales, a reporter from Se Habla Media in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 14. USACE is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that displaced more than 600 students.

    This work, USACE gives progress update on temporary school to a reporter from Se Habla Media [Image 2 of 2], by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Maui
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

