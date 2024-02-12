U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives a progress update on the temporary school to Cesar Canizales, a reporter from Se Habla Media in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 14. USACE is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that displaced more than 600 students.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 22:30
|Photo ID:
|8242861
|VIRIN:
|240214-A-UH046-1020
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|9.26 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE gives progress update on temporary school to a reporter from Se Habla Media [Image 2 of 2], by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT