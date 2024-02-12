USACE gives progress update on temporary school to a reporter from Se Habla Media

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gives a progress update on the temporary school to Cesar Canizales, a reporter from Se Habla Media in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 14. USACE is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that displaced more than 600 students.

