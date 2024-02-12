Larry Ramos (left) a civil engineering technician from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, gives a progress update on the temporary school to Cesar Canizales, a reporter with Se Habla Media in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 14, 2024. USACE is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that displaced more than 600 students.
(USACE photo by Erin Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 22:30
|Photo ID:
|8242860
|VIRIN:
|240214-A-UH046-1015
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|9.83 MB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE gives progress update on temporary school to a reporter from Se Habla Media [Image 2 of 2], by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT