Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer visits Area I as part of a Korea-wide tour of Army installations to meet Soldiers and discuss topics of interest key leaders, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2024. Weimer received a windshield tour of Camp Casey and Camp Hovey during the visit, briefed by U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey senior enlisted advisor, with a special emphasis on quality of life and warfighting. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 21:28
|Photo ID:
|8242789
|VIRIN:
|240209-A-YG255-2008
|Resolution:
|2880x1920
|Size:
|743.27 KB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMA Weimer meets Area I Soldiers [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Malakai Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT