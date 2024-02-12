Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer visits Area I as part of a Korea-wide tour of Army installations to meet Soldiers and discuss topics of interest key leaders, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2024. Weimer received a windshield tour of Camp Casey and Camp Hovey during the visit, briefed by U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey senior enlisted advisor, with a special emphasis on quality of life and warfighting. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 21:28 Photo ID: 8242785 VIRIN: 240209-A-YG255-2004 Resolution: 2880x1920 Size: 958.09 KB Location: CAMP CASEY, 41, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SMA Weimer meets Area I Soldiers [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Malakai Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.