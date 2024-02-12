Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA Weimer meets Area I Soldiers [Image 2 of 13]

    SMA Weimer meets Area I Soldiers

    CAMP CASEY, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer visits Area I as part of a Korea-wide tour of Army installations to meet Soldiers and discuss topics of interest key leaders, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2024. Weimer received a windshield tour of Camp Casey and Camp Hovey during the visit, briefed by U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey senior enlisted advisor, with a special emphasis on quality of life and warfighting. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMA Weimer meets Area I Soldiers [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Malakai Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    quality of life
    warfighters
    SMA
    readiness
    IMCOM-P

