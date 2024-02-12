MARFORPAC PMC Staff Talks

Pacific Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Philippine Marines pose for a group photo after staff talks on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 15, 2024. These annual meetings promote military interoperability, strengthen relationships, and expand military capabilities among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)

Date Taken: 02.15.2024
Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US
by LCpl Matthew Benfield