    MARFORPAC PMC Staff Talks [Image 3 of 9]

    MARFORPAC PMC Staff Talks

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine Marine Col. Ashley Nastor, AC of MS for Plans and Programs, MC5, observes staff talks on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2024. These annual meetings promote military interoperability, strengthen relationships, and expand military capabilities among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 20:30
    Photo ID: 8242726
    VIRIN: 240213-M-FM807-1034
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MARFORPAC PMC Staff Talks [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Matthew Benfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engagement
    Bilateral Training
    MARFORPAC
    PMC
    Staff Talks
    Pacific Marines

