U. S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Lloyd, Space Operations Command Senior Enlisted Leader, leads a cermony recognizing outstanding team members at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, February 7, 2024. Space Operations Command, or SpOC, generates and improves combat-ready space forces, providing them to combatant commands. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 18:38
|Photo ID:
|8242591
|VIRIN:
|240207-F-WA228-1766
|Resolution:
|3127x3909
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Operations Command Leadership Recognizes Team Members [Image 4 of 4], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
