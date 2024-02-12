Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Operations Command Leadership Recognizes Team Members [Image 2 of 4]

    Space Operations Command Leadership Recognizes Team Members

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U. S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Commander of Space Operations Command, leads a cermony recognizing outstanding team members at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, February 7, 2024. Space Operations Command, or SpOC, generates and improves combat-ready space forces, providing them to combatant commands. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

    Space Operations Command Leadership Recognizes Team Members
    USSF
    SpOC
    Space Force
    Space Operations Command
    Lt. Gen. David N. Miller
    Jr.

