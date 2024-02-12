The 73rd visits Macdill

U.S. Air Force Maj. Zachary Masters, a 73rd Special Operations Squadron pilot physician, pilots an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship during Agile Ghost near Macdill Air Force Base, Florida, on Feb. 8, 2024. Agile Ghost demonstrated Air Force Special Operations Commands ability to deploy to dispersed locations and adapt quickly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

