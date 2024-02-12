U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jon Monroe II, a 1st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts pre-flight inspections during Agile Ghost on Macdill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. Agile Ghost demonstrated Air Force Special Operations Commands ability to deploy to dispersed locations and adapt quickly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 17:06
|Photo ID:
|8242413
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-QE874-1217
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The 73rd visits Macdill [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
