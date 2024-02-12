Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 73rd visits Macdill [Image 7 of 8]

    The 73rd visits Macdill

    HURLBURT, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jon Monroe II, a 1st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts pre-flight inspections during Agile Ghost on Macdill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. Agile Ghost demonstrated Air Force Special Operations Commands ability to deploy to dispersed locations and adapt quickly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 17:06
    Photo ID: 8242413
    VIRIN: 240206-F-QE874-1217
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: HURLBURT, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 73rd visits Macdill [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Macdill AFB
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    73rd SOS

