The 73rd visits Macdill

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Troxel, a 73rd Special Operations Squadron special mission aviator inspects a 30mm cannon on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship during Agile Ghost near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. During Agile Ghost, Airmen camped for three days at Macdill AFB to train, as a joint force requirement, for professional development throughout their careers as well as preparing them for deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

