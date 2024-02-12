The 73rd visits Macdill

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Troxel, a 73rd Special Operations Squadron special missions aviator, conducts pre-flight inspections on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship during Agile Ghost at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 6, 2024. During Agile Ghost, Airmen camped for three days at Macdill AFB to train, as a joint force requirement, for professional development throughout their careers as well as preparing them for deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

