U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Troxel, a 73rd Special Operations Squadron special missions aviator, conducts pre-flight inspections on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship during Agile Ghost at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Feb. 6, 2024. During Agile Ghost, Airmen camped for three days at Macdill AFB to train, as a joint force requirement, for professional development throughout their careers as well as preparing them for deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 17:06
|Photo ID:
|8242405
|VIRIN:
|240205-F-QE874-1109
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1013.93 KB
|Location:
|HURLBURT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The 73rd visits Macdill [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
