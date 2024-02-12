Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 73rd visits Macdill [Image 2 of 8]

    The 73rd visits Macdill

    HURLBURT, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Troxel, a 73rd Special Operations Squadron special mission aviator, uses tiedown straps to secure luggage on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship during Agile Ghost at Macdill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 8, 2024. During Agile Ghost, Airmen camped for three days at Macdill AFB to train, as a joint force requirement, for professional development throughout their careers as well as preparing them for deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 17:06
    Photo ID: 8242402
    VIRIN: 240207-F-QE874-1558
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: HURLBURT, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, The 73rd visits Macdill [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Macdill AFB
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    73rd SOS

