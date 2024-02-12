U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathy Hernandez, 354th Force Support Squadron food section chief, catches a fish at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 14, 2024. Eielson’s Natural Resources Office teamed up with Airmen to survey Grayling Lake for dissolved oxygen and fish species data to get a better understanding on how well the fish can breathe and what changes may be needed to help them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 16:01 Photo ID: 8242258 VIRIN: 240214-F-CJ259-1023 Resolution: 3538x2354 Size: 774.91 KB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Natural Resources conducts fish survey at Grayling Lake [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.