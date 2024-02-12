Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Natural Resources conducts fish survey at Grayling Lake [Image 2 of 4]

    Natural Resources conducts fish survey at Grayling Lake

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen pose for a photo at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Feb. 14, 2024. Eielson’s Natural Resources Office teamed up with Airmen to survey Grayling Lake for dissolved oxygen and fish species data to get a better understanding on how well the fish can breathe and what changes may be needed to help them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 16:01
    Photo ID: 8242257
    VIRIN: 240214-F-CJ259-1040
    Resolution: 4922x3275
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Natural Resources conducts fish survey at Grayling Lake [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson
    Natural Resources Office

