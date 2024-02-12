Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCSW: A Legacy Across Administrations in Naval Aviation

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Janina Lamoglia 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    FRCSW's history of innovation and service mirrors the legacy of leadership celebrated on Presidents' Day, embodying a commitment to excellence and national security that spans the administrations of America's commanders-in-chief.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    TAGS

    Presidents' Day
    FRCSW

