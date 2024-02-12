FRCSW's history of innovation and service mirrors the legacy of leadership celebrated on Presidents' Day, embodying a commitment to excellence and national security that spans the administrations of America's commanders-in-chief.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 15:59 Photo ID: 8242254 VIRIN: 240215-D-MC995-7906 Resolution: 1170x2080 Size: 357.63 KB Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCSW: A Legacy Across Administrations in Naval Aviation, by Janina Lamoglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.