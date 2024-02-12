U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, congratulates Mr. Devon Burd, a member of the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron, during the 2024 annual awards ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 15, 2024. The annual award ceremony was held to recognize the Airmen and civilians of MacDill for their hard work and dedication they provide to the 6th ARW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 Location: TAMPA, FL, US