    2024 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    2024 Annual Award Ceremony

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, left, Master Sgt. James Nye, a debriefer assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Chief Master Sgt. Raun Howell, 6th ARW command chief, interact with attendees of the 2024 annual awards ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 15, 2024. The annual award ceremony was held to recognize the Airmen and civilians of MacDill for their hard work and dedication they provide to the 6th ARW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 15:55
    Photo ID: 8242243
    VIRIN: 021524-F-MO432-1225
    Resolution: 5641x3753
    Size: 10.39 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    This work, 2024 Annual Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2024 Annual Award Ceremony
    2024 Annual Awards Ceremony

    annual award

