FORT MOORE, Ga – Fort Moore garrison leadership recognize civilian employees participating in the first quarter developmental assignment program Jan. 16, 2024, at McGinnis-Wickam Hall. From left to right, Brandon Cockrell, deputy garrison commander; Tara Wilks, Directorate of Resource Management, budget analyst; Bernice Huell, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program analyst; Lesa Colton, administrative support assistant; Kevin Aker, Directorate of Human Resources management analyst; and Col. Colin P. Mahle, Fort Moore garrison commander.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 15:47
|Photo ID:
|8242235
|VIRIN:
|240116-O-PL549-7511
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FMGA DAP1, by Meghan Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT