FORT MOORE, Ga – Fort Moore garrison leadership recognize civilian employees participating in the first quarter developmental assignment program Jan. 16, 2024, at McGinnis-Wickam Hall. From left to right, Brandon Cockrell, deputy garrison commander; Tara Wilks, Directorate of Resource Management, budget analyst; Bernice Huell, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program analyst; Lesa Colton, administrative support assistant; Kevin Aker, Directorate of Human Resources management analyst; and Col. Colin P. Mahle, Fort Moore garrison commander.

