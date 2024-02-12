Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40th Army Band at the Viennese Jam Music Lab [Image 3 of 3]

    40th Army Band at the Viennese Jam Music Lab

    VIENNA, AUSTRIA

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 40th Army Band, Vermont National Guard, play a concert with students at the Jam Music Lab, Vienna, Austria, January 17th, 2024. Building relationships is one of the, if not the best part of the State Partnership Program. While a young partnership officially, Vermont and Austria have exchanged best practices in regard to mountain warfare for decades. This official partnership offers more opportunities for exchanges like these, and chances to learn from each other’s respective cultures. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez)

    IMAGE INFO

