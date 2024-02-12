Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Firstie Flag 'Future Fight' [Image 22 of 26]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Firstie Flag 'Future Fight'

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet First Class Abby Horne participates in Firstie Flag, a culminating exercise for senior cadets held on Feb. 10, 2024 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Academy's Firstie Flag exercise prepares seniors "firsties" for how their future specialty codes will factor into future conflict with a great-power adversary, this year's exercise depicted an Indo-Pacific response scenario. (U.S Air Force Photo by Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 11:27
    Photo ID: 8241450
    VIRIN: 240210-F-XS730-1044
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Firstie Flag 'Future Fight' [Image 26 of 26], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cadets
    USAFA
    Firstie Flag

