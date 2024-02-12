U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet First Class Abby Horne participates in Firstie Flag, a culminating exercise for senior cadets held on Feb. 10, 2024 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Academy's Firstie Flag exercise prepares seniors "firsties" for how their future specialty codes will factor into future conflict with a great-power adversary, this year's exercise depicted an Indo-Pacific response scenario. (U.S Air Force Photo by Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 11:27 Photo ID: 8241450 VIRIN: 240210-F-XS730-1044 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 4.48 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Firstie Flag 'Future Fight' [Image 26 of 26], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.