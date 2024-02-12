The JB-MDL CBRN School held training for various unit soldiers on February 13, 2024. The course includes training on a variety of military CBRN Equipment, and includes training and familiarization on, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), emergency response In-transit procedures, planning and preparing for Domestic Reconnaissance operations, the fundamentals of Toxic Industrial Chemicals/Materials (TIC/TIM), sampling and collection procedures, mission abort procedures, and the procedures to set-up, process through and close out a survey team decontamination site. The photos shown are of classroom instruction (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst CBRN Defense Course Training. February 13, 2024. [Image 10 of 10], by Daniel Amburg