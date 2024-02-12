Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 621st Contingency Response Wing RANGE 47A Qual. February 14, 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 621st Contingency Response Wing RANGE 47A Qual. February 14, 2024

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) is a United States Air Force rapid response expeditionary wing, based out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and Travis Air Force Base, California highly-specialized in training and rapidly deploying personnel globally to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations during a variety of contingency operations. This unit is training at Rang 47A (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 09:24
    Photo ID: 8241225
    VIRIN: 240214-A-IE493-8674
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 420.54 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US
    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 621st Contingency Response Wing RANGE 47A Qual. February 14, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB-MDL US ASA FORT DIX. 621st Contingency Response Wing RANGE 47A Qual.

