Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 621st Contingency Response Wing RANGE 47A Qual. February 14, 2024

The 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) is a United States Air Force rapid response expeditionary wing, based out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and Travis Air Force Base, California highly-specialized in training and rapidly deploying personnel globally to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations during a variety of contingency operations. This unit is training at Rang 47A (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)
