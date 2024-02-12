The 621st Contingency Response Wing (621 CRW) is a United States Air Force rapid response expeditionary wing, based out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and Travis Air Force Base, California highly-specialized in training and rapidly deploying personnel globally to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations during a variety of contingency operations. This unit is training at Rang 47A (Images provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8241223 VIRIN: 240214-A-IE493-2246 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 687.12 KB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst- 621st Contingency Response Wing RANGE 47A Qual. February 14, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.