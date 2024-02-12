Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Nurse Corps [Image 3 of 4]

    Army Nurse Corps

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Maj. Lauren Eby is an Army nurse assigned to Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 08:12
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Nurse Corps [Image 4 of 4], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

