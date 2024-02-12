Capt. Joshua Davis is an Army nurse assigned to Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 08:12
|Photo ID:
|8241149
|VIRIN:
|240126-D-HZ730-1335
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Nurse Corps [Image 4 of 4], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT