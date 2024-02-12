Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Come one, come all, the Fasching parade has begun

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Band marches in the 73rd Annual Ramstein Fasching Parade, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. The band played American classical jazz and the Air Force Song. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
    Celebrate
    Ramstein Air Base
    Fasching Parade
    Global Gateway

