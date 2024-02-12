The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Band marches in the 73rd Annual Ramstein Fasching Parade, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. The band played American classical jazz and the Air Force Song. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|02.13.2024
|02.15.2024 05:28
|8241024
|240213-F-EX065-1673
|6048x4024
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|11
|0
This work, Come one, come all, the Fasching parade has begun [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
