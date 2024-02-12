Come one, come all, the Fasching parade has begun

Ralf Hechler, City and Union Community of Ramstein-Miesenbach Mayor introduces members from the Kaiserslautern Military Community during the 73rd Annual Ramstein Fasching Parade, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. Fasching is a celebration of the whimsical side of life, featuring colorful parades, costumes and music. More than 14,000 participants joined the 73rd annual year’s parade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

