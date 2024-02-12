Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Come one, come all, the Fasching parade has begun [Image 10 of 12]

    Come one, come all, the Fasching parade has begun

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A van carrying parade participants moves through the streets of Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, during the 73rd Annual Ramstein Fasching Parade, Feb. 13, 2024. This year hosted the largest turn out, encompassing an estimated 13,000 viewers, and 1,400 participants who entertained the crowd, tossing small candies and snacks out while traveling through the streets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

