Come one, come all, the Fasching parade has begun

A parade participant passes out candy to children in the crowd during the 73rd Annual Ramstein Fasching Parade, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. Historically, the parade takes place on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of lent season in Germany, which ends on Easter Sunday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

