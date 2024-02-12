Come one, come all, the Fasching parade has begun

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Band march in the 73rd Annual Ramstein Fasching Parade, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. Approximately 13,000 people lined the streets, many in costumes, with over 90 performance groups and associations consisting of 1,400 participants who marched or drove in the parade to entertain the crowd. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

