Come one, come all, the Fasching parade has begun

Ramstein Air Base leadership and their families come together to celebrate the 73rd Annual Ramstein Fasching Parade in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. Fasching is a celebration of the whimsical side of life, featuring colorful parades, costumes and music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

