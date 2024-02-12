Ramstein Air Base leadership and their families come together to celebrate the 73rd Annual Ramstein Fasching Parade in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. Fasching is a celebration of the whimsical side of life, featuring colorful parades, costumes and music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 05:28
|Photo ID:
|8241013
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-EX065-1003
|Resolution:
|4796x3098
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Come one, come all, the Fasching parade has begun [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT