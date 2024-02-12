U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander, Col. Reid E. Furman presents Monique Folz, Directorate of Human Resources apprentice, with the garrison coin as a token of appreciation for hosting the Awards and Recognition Ceremony Feb. 9, 2024 at the Armstrong’s Club in Kaiserslautern Germany. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 03:45 Photo ID: 8240979 VIRIN: 240209-A-PB921-1053 Resolution: 5592x4000 Size: 10.12 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Awards & Recognitions Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.