    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Awards & Recognitions Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Awards &amp; Recognitions Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander, Col. Reid E. Furman presents Monique Folz, Directorate of Human Resources apprentice, with the garrison coin as a token of appreciation for hosting the Awards and Recognition Ceremony Feb. 9, 2024 at the Armstrong’s Club in Kaiserslautern Germany. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

